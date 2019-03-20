Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5,689.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,186 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

