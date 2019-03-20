Grande Portage Resources (GPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

