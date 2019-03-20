Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($26.51) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.90 ($28.95).

GYC stock opened at €22.30 ($25.93) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

