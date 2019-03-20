Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $26.08 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.21.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,403,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $7,400,809.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

