Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,692 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,692 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE:YUM opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $101.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $259,807.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,175.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,697 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

