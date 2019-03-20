Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Receives $15.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $6,931,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,794,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,350,000 after buying an additional 86,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

