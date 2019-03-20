Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

