Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.53% of Godaddy worth $60,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Godaddy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter worth $202,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $447,580.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $2,782,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,557,310.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,438 shares of company stock valued at $16,705,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Godaddy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 2,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.66. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Godaddy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

