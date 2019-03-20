Globus Medical’s (GMED) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $9,931,800.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 165,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $7,804,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,880.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,852 shares of company stock valued at $19,916,004. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,761,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,222,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $536,739,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.