Globus Medical’s (GMED) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.
Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $9,931,800.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 165,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $7,804,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,880.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,852 shares of company stock valued at $19,916,004. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,761,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,222,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $536,739,000 after buying an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
