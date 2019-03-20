Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 165,870 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $7,804,183.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,880.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $9,931,800.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,852 shares of company stock worth $19,916,004. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 150,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

