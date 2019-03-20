Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.34% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000.

Shares of KRMA opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $21.52.

