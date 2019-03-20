Glen Lucien Gratton Sells 4,000 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Glen Lucien Gratton sold 4,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.04, for a total value of C$108,159.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,137.53.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. Maple Leaf Foods Inc has a 52 week low of C$26.05 and a 52 week high of C$34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFI. TD Securities upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including offers prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, turkey, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Lightlife.

