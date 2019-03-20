Gfinity (GFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07), with a volume of 616420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gfinity in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

Gfinity Company Profile (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

