Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $46,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,954,000 after purchasing an additional 126,870 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

GWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE GWR opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr-holdings-reduced-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.