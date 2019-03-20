General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stake Lowered by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,095 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,910,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,722 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,682,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,049,000 after acquiring an additional 436,177 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Mills by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,874,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,970,000 after acquiring an additional 499,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after acquiring an additional 473,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,688,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,156,000 after acquiring an additional 354,443 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Standpoint Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

