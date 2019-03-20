GATX Co. (GATX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will report sales of $308.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.90 million. GATX posted sales of $305.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.64 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.97%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on shares of GATX and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $172,238.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $116,906.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $385,753. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 151,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of GATX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GATX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 217,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. GATX has a 1-year low of $63.98 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.