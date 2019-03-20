Gap Inc (GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. GAP reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE GPS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. GAP has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In related news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $185,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in GAP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GAP by 64.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 283,224 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 329,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.