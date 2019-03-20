G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have decreased and underperformed the industry in the past six months. In fact, third-quarter fiscal 2019 results marked the company’s first top-line miss in a long time. The company has been grappling with sluggishness in the retail category, thanks to weakness in underlying brands and store closures. During the third quarter, retail segment net sales fell 7% due to decline across Wilsons and G.H. Bass stores. Moreover, stiff competition and foreign exchange fluctuations remain woes. Nevertheless, the company’s bottom line beat the estimate and improved year over year in the third quarter. Performance in the said period gained from a robust wholesale business as well as strength in DKNY stores. Further, management is impressed with growth witnessed at DKNY and Donna Karan brands. It has been undertaking efforts to expend these banners globally, mainly through augmenting licensing capabilities.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,845,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,239,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 543,174 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,128,000 after acquiring an additional 519,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,439,000 after acquiring an additional 426,960 shares in the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

