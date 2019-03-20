FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC (MDT) Reduced by Analyst

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.95. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

MDT opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

