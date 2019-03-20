FY2019 EPS Estimates for QAD Inc. (QADA) Decreased by B. Riley

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of QAD in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for QAD’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of QADA opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $896.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 342,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,543,095 shares in the company, valued at $211,253,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $201,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,403,826.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,556 shares of company stock worth $3,101,881. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

