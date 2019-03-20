FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

