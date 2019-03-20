FutCoin (FUTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One FutCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. FutCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FutCoin has traded down 63.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021085 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004748 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006589 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015935 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00121159 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About FutCoin

FutCoin (FUTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official website is fut-coin.com . FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__

Buying and Selling FutCoin

FutCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FutCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FutCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

