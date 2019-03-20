Funko (FNKO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Funko to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. 519,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,551. Funko has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 429,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $8,917,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard L. Mcnally sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,713,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,498,567 shares of company stock worth $29,958,672. Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth $12,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth $4,125,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth $4,068,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

