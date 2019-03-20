Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 8,286 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,208,754 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $119,763,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

