Fuel Tech (FTEK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTEK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 323,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,663. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 5.91% of Fuel Tech worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

