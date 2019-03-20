Front Yard Residential (RESI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 71.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,000. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1,357.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

