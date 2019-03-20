Front Yard Residential Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Front Yard Residential has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years. Front Yard Residential has a payout ratio of 272.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Shares of RESI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 770,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,774. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 71.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. Research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $3,368,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 850,000 shares of company stock worth $7,143,000 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Front Yard Residential Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (RESI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/front-yard-residential-corp-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-resi.html.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.