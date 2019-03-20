Freshpet (FRPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.18

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $42.27, with a volume of 125865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -282.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott James Morris sold 50,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates Spc Midocean sold 4,000,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $154,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,075,000 shares of company stock worth $157,280,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after buying an additional 203,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,452,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $4,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

