Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 3,716 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,716 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,291.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,066 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.22.

On Thursday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,450.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,784 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,126.56.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,600 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,915 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,015.60.

On Thursday, December 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00.

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 98,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 92,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/frequency-electronics-inc-feim-director-edenbrook-capital-llc-buys-3716-shares.html.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.