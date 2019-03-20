Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of FLLV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

