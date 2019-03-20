Franklin Electric (FELE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

FELE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John J. Haines sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,696.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Verhage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $706,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,313,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,313,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,385 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,871,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.