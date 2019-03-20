Francs (FRN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $318.00

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Francs coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Francs has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $318.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Francs has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Francs alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.01495471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00001493 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00040196 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Francs Profile

Francs (CRYPTO:FRN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,570,808 coins. Francs’ official message board is francs.heberg-forum.org . The official website for Francs is www.francs.paris . The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir

Buying and Selling Francs

Francs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Francs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Francs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Francs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Francs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.