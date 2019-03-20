Formosa Financial Reaches Market Cap of $656,451.00 (FMF)

Formosa Financial (CURRENCY:FMF) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Formosa Financial has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Formosa Financial token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, IDCM and UEX. Formosa Financial has a market cap of $656,451.00 and $16,963.00 worth of Formosa Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00375763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01645544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00229573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004788 BTC.

About Formosa Financial

Formosa Financial’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,583,321 tokens. Formosa Financial’s official message board is medium.com/formosa-financial . The Reddit community for Formosa Financial is /r/FormosaFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Formosa Financial’s official Twitter account is @formosaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Formosa Financial’s official website is www.formosa.financial

Buying and Selling Formosa Financial

Formosa Financial can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formosa Financial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formosa Financial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Formosa Financial using one of the exchanges listed above.

