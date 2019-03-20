Foresight Energy (FELP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 2226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FELP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foresight Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Foresight Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $389.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is an increase from Foresight Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Foresight Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Foresight Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Foresight Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy Company Profile (NYSE:FELP)

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

