Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Forescout Technologies worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

FSCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 10,131 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $266,647.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 15,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $585,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 680,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,575,160. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

FSCT opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/forescout-technologies-inc-fsct-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Forescout Technologies Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.