FlutterCoin (FLT) Price Tops $0.0005

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One FlutterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlutterCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. FlutterCoin has a market cap of $234,127.00 and $0.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016753 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000203 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,094.70 or 3.98829988 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FlutterCoin Coin Profile

FlutterCoin (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. The official website for FlutterCoin is www.fluttercoin.me . The official message board for FlutterCoin is fluttercointalk.com . FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlutterCoin Coin Trading

FlutterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlutterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlutterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlutterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

