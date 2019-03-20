FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Citigroup

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.55.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $245.46.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

