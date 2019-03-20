FirstService (FSV) & New Age Brands (NWGFF) Critical Contrast

New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. New Age Brands does not pay a dividend. FirstService pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares New Age Brands and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Brands N/A N/A N/A FirstService 3.41% 31.55% 7.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Age Brands and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstService 0 4 0 0 2.00

FirstService has a consensus target price of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than New Age Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Age Brands and FirstService’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FirstService $1.93 billion 1.51 $65.86 million $1.80 46.66

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstService beats New Age Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Age Brands Company Profile

New Age Brands Inc., an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company. The company was formerly known as New Age Farm Inc. and changed its name to New Age Brands Inc. in November 2018. New Age Brands Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 17 California Closets locations and 8 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

