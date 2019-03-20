FirstEnergy (FE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,514,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,008,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 314,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

