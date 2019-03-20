First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.81% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $320,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

