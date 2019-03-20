First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,692 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 49,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 5,212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 734,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $664,337,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,593,148 shares of company stock valued at $940,070,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

