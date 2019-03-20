First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,951 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 82.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,253,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,697,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after acquiring an additional 480,750 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $39,119.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

TMHC stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.40. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

