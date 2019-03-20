First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 24,219 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,574,000 after buying an additional 1,035,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 178,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,946,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 178,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,055,000 after purchasing an additional 312,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,510,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:AEL opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $554.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 24,219 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-24219-shares-of-american-equity-investment-life-holding-ael.html.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.