First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

FMBH opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $587.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.07 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

