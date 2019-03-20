First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLIBA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -35.53.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

