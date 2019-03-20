First Foundation Advisors Has $595,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $202.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.94.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

