Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $56.82 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 720,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,815,000. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 4.0% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,734.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $716,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,520. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $56.82 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/fir-tree-capital-management-lp-takes-56-82-million-position-in-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.