FinnCap Raises Pelatro (PTRO) Price Target to GBX 120

Pelatro (LON:PTRO) had its price target upped by FinnCap from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

PTRO opened at GBX 89.78 ($1.17) on Tuesday. Pelatro has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.96.

About Pelatro

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

