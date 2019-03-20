Financial Contrast: Sonic Foundry (SOFO) and NTT Docomo (DCM)

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) and NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and NTT Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -10.87% -258.54% -16.66% NTT Docomo N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonic Foundry and NTT Docomo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT Docomo 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and NTT Docomo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $36.00 million 0.17 -$5.03 million N/A N/A NTT Docomo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NTT Docomo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Foundry.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share. Sonic Foundry does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats Sonic Foundry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

