Financial Contrast: Domo (DOMO) and Its Competitors

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) is one of 198 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Domo to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Domo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo N/A N/A N/A Domo Competitors -39.37% -25.57% -3.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Domo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $142.46 million -$154.31 million -4.67 Domo Competitors $1.91 billion $228.75 million 37.61

Domo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Domo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 7 0 2.88 Domo Competitors 1659 7812 14413 715 2.58

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $33.29, suggesting a potential downside of 24.37%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Domo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

